BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide on North Street at Ewing Street.

According to officers, the call came in at 2:41 in the 1200 block of North Street.

A 30-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Ewing Street.

At this time the shooter has not been located.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

