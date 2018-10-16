BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide on North Street at Ewing Street.

According to officers, the call came in at 2:41 in the 1200 block of North Street.

A 29-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Ewing Street.

The victim has been identified as 29 year old Bradison Allen Mims.

At this time the shooter has not been located.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

From a Beaumont Police news release...

Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 2:41pm, Officers responded to the 600 block of Ewing in reference a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers discovered a deceased male who had been shot several times. We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Detectives are taking statements from witnesses and ask that anyone with information call the Beaumont Police Department-409-832-1234 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIP app and use your smartphone or computer to submit your tip.

