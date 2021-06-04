Beaumont Police investigating after man fatally shot, woman wounded at apartment complex along IH-10

One person was transported to a Beaumont hospital and one person is dead at the Timberlake Courts Apartments.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating the city's first homicide of 2021 Tuesday after a man was fatally shot and a woman wounded at an apartment complex in Beaumont.

An 18-year-old woman was transported to a Beaumont hospital with what appeared to a non-life threatening injury and a man was killed at the Timberlake Courts Apartments in Beaumont according to a police spokesperson on the scene.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody for the shooting which they described as stemming from a "domestic situation."

The suspect and victims did know each other according to police.

The suspect was recently arrested on a domestic violence charge and then bonded out according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

The suspect's girlfriend had heard he was out of jail and was staying with a friend's apartment according to Collins.

The suspect went to the friend's apartment Tuesday and fatally shot him when he answered the door and then shot his girlfriend in the chest Collins told 12News.

Residents at the complex told a 12News stringer that they heard several shots fired.

Police initially responded at about 7:13 a.m. to a report of shots being fired in the 100 block of Interstate 10 according to the department's online active calls list.

The address of the apartment complex is 125 Interstate 10.

A Beaumont Police Department crime scene tech was dispatched to the scene about eight minutes after the first call according to the department's online active calls list.

Police have not identified the victims of the suspect and the condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.