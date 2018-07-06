Beaumont Police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide in the north end of Beaumont.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating at a crime scene at the Concord Manor Apartments in the 5600 block of Concord Road.

A man showed up at the Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital emergency room at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital according to police.

He was driven to the hospital according to police.

This is the city's fourth homicide for 2018.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

