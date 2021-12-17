Beaumont Police investigating Friday afternoon stabbing that left at least 1 person injured

At this time, it is unclear what led to the incident, and the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Friday afternoon stabbing that left at least one person injured.

Beaumont Police were called to the 2800 block of Goliad around 3:30 p.m. At this time, police have not said what led to the stabbing, and the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

EMS was at the scene along side Beaumont Police.

According to 12News crews at the scene, a woman was treated by emergency medical services.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

