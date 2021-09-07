Beaumont police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
Beaumont Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the 4300 block of Woodlawn, on Sunday, July 11, at 1:21 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 29-year-old, Beaumont resident Tyler Womack on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound.
Womack was pronounced deceased by Beaumont Emergency Medical Services when they arrived at the scene.
According to a Beaumont Police Department media release, investigators believe the shooting occurred at a different location due to a blood trail that lead to a nearby residence and evidence found there.
Officials are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
This is an ongoing investigation, 12news will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
