Beaumont police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

Tyler Womack, a 29-year-old Beaumont resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Beaumont Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the 4300 block of Woodlawn, on Sunday, July 11, at 1:21 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 29-year-old, Beaumont resident Tyler Womack on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

Womack was pronounced deceased by Beaumont Emergency Medical Services when they arrived at the scene.

According to a Beaumont Police Department media release, investigators believe the shooting occurred at a different location due to a blood trail that lead to a nearby residence and evidence found there.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation, 12news will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

