Beaumont Police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 3rd homicide this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a scene where a man was fatally stabbed, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from the Beaumont Police Department.

It happened in the 2100 block of McFaddin Avenue, the post said. 12News Crew is on the scene.

Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was an altercation between two individuals resulting in one stabbing another, officials said. One person has been detained and is in police custody, according to Beaumont Police.

Since Sunday, Beaumont has seen three homicides in the city.

Detectives with the department will have more information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.