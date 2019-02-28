BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating what appears to be the city's second homicide of 2019.

Officers are investigating a fatal shooting according in the 5800 block of Picadilly Lane in the north end of Beaumont late Wednesday night according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.