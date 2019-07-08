BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating an early-morning shooting a Beaumont restaurant that injured one man.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Waffle House in the 3900 block of College Street just after 3 a.m. according to Police.

One man was shot at the restaurant and taken to a Beaumont hospital by private vehicle police said.

Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.