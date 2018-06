Beaumont Police have confirmed that they are responding to a death near the Lamar Institute of Technology campus.

Police are investigating the scene on the 600 Block of Adams Street near LIT, where the victim has an apparent gunshot wound, according to Officer Haley Morrow.

There is little information available at this time.

12News has a crew headed that way. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

