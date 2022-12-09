Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning

The woman's body was found a block south of Calder Ave and a block east of MLK Parkway at Broadway and Oakland St.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont.

The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.

When officers arrived they found the woman's body behind a building.

The location is one block south of Calder Ave and a block east of MLK Parkway not far from downtown.

Police are treating the woman's death as a homicide until the evidence shows them otherwise according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.

Crime scene technicians are on their way to the scene of the investigation which is in it's very early stages Swope told 12News at the scene.

He said that police will be working at the scene for most of the morning as they look for evidence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

