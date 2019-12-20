BEAUMONT, Texas — Authorities are looking for two men they believe robbed a woman at a Beaumont apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say the men took the woman's purse and keys at gunpoint, but no one got hurt.

It happened at the Harbour Apartments in the 4000 block of Crow Road near Eastex Freeway.

Police went to the scene around 8 p.m.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Beaumont Police or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

