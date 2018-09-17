BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects that robbed a store twice in one day.

Beaumont Police responded to the Cigarettes and More shop on Washington Street on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. for a robbery.

The store clerk told the officers that the robbers were not able to steal anything and fled before police arrived.

Later the same day Police were called out to the same location and 4:30 for a second robbery.

The clerk told police that one suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money, while the other suspect stole money and cigarettes.

The suspects then fled on foot from the store.

The suspects were both described as black males wearing dark colored clothing and red bandanas over their faces.

This investigation is on-going.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

