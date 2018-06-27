Beaumont Police are still seeking the two men who robbed a Magnolia Street store Tuesday night.

The two armed men, both wearing dark clothing and wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the store and demanded money at about 9:30 p.m. according to police.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made in the robbery according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

