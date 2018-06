Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 9400 block of McLean Drive on the west side of Beaumont.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. Police spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow told 12News there are two victims. Information about the severity of their injuries is not immediately available.

12News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information is released.



