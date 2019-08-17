BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that happened underneath the Eastex Freeway overpass at Dowlen Road.

The Dowlen Road intersection at Eastex Freeway is currently closed to traffic in both directions.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene tell 12News, it stemmed from an incident at CiCi's Pizza.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.