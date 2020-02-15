BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police made a drug bust near South Park that landed one man in jail.

Narcotics officers were working in the area of Washington Boulevard and Irving Avenue in Beaumont when they attempted to stop a black BMW.

The driver fled from the officers travelling north on Irving Avenue and then east onto Lamar Street.



The driver later stopped the vehicle in an empty lot in the 1100 block of Lamar Street and then tried to leave on foot.

Officers went after the suspect, Jehkenae Antoine, a 26 year old Beaumont resident. Police say Antoine was carrying a backpack.

Officers and a K-9 aided in finding Antoine and the backpack. Antoine was located at a residence in the 1900 block of Schwarner in Beaumont.

Police found 43 pounds ecstasy and a handgun in Antoine’s backpack. Additionally during the search, police found 224.8 grams of promethazine, an unspecified amount of marijuana, and a box of ammunition.

Antoine was booked into Jefferson County Jail. His bail is set at a total of $36,000.

Antoine was arrested for the following:

evading in a motor vehicle

evading on foot

unlawfully carrying a weapon

possession of dangerous drug

possession of a controlled substance

Total Bonds = $36,000

Beaumont Police full release...

