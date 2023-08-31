Beaumont Police discover guns, fentanyl during raid of man's apartment Thursday morning

He was was arrested on outstanding warrants not far from from his apartment just before detectives raided the residence.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 31-year-old Beaumont man was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday morning on drug charges and outstanding warrants just before police raided his apartment.

Marsel Davis, 31, of Beaumont, was arrested on outstanding warrants at about 8 a.m. not far from from his apartment Thursday morning by Beaumont Police officers according to a news release from the department.

Just after he was arrested, Beaumont Police narcotics officers served a search warrant at Davis' apartment in the 700 block of Pinchback Rd police said. They were assisted by a SWAT team.

An elderly woman and a toddler were at the apartment when police, accompanied by a SWAT team, served the search warrant, which was the result of an "extensive investigation," according to police.

Narcotics detectives found 26 grams of powdered fentanyl, 10 grams of "Percocet style" pressed pills, which police suspect contain fentanyl and eight ounces of marijuana according to the release.

Detectives also found an AR style semi-automatic rifle and a "mini-AK" style semi-automatic rifle in the apartment which is near a daycare.

When officers arrested Davis they seized about $1,100 in cash, eight ounces of marijuana and a Glock 48 pistol from him the release said.

Davis was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the outstanding warrants the release said.

He may face federal charges based on the guns that were seized police say.

