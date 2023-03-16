Beaumont Police searching for man caught on camera stealing from Boot Barn

The man selected a pair of boots from the shelf and put them on. He looked around and then left the store, making no attempt to pay.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a man they say walked out of a store with merchandise without paying.

The man walked into the Boot Barn, located at 6420 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and selected a pair of boots from the shelf and put them on.

He then looked around and then left the store, making no attempt to pay, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say they want to know who he is.

This man walked into the Boot Barn on Wednesday, March 8th and selected a very nice pair of boots from the shelf and put them on. He then looked around and bolted - making no attempt to pay. We want to know who he is.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 tips app on your smart phone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information