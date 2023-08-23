Beaumont Police asking for public's help to locate two persons of interest

Malik St. Clair Jr., 19, and K'Leb Diamond, 19, are both fugitives according to Beaumont Police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate two men that are persons of interest in recent aggravated robberies.

Malik St. Clair Jr., 19, and K'Leb Diamond, 19, are both fugitives from justice according to Beaumont Police.

St. Clair currently has an aggravated assault warrant and Diamond has an aggravated robbery warrant.

Police have arrested a third person involved last week, 19-year-old Jamhal Crain, for aggravated robbery and a felony evading arrest warrant.

If you know where these two can be found, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

