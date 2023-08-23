x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Beaumont Police asking for public's help to locate two persons of interest

Malik St. Clair Jr., 19, and K'Leb Diamond, 19, are both fugitives according to Beaumont Police.
Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate two men that are persons of interest in recent aggravated robberies.

Malik St. Clair Jr., 19, and K'Leb Diamond, 19, are both fugitives from justice according to Beaumont Police.

St. Clair currently has an aggravated assault warrant and Diamond has an aggravated robbery warrant.

Police have arrested a third person involved last week, 19-year-old Jamhal Crain, for aggravated robbery and a felony evading arrest warrant.

If you know where these two can be found, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS(8477).

Credit: BPD
Credit: BPD

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTSDownload the 12News App to your mobile device  

MOREFind all our 12News crime stories 

CRIME STOPPERSSubmit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APPDownload the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Beaumont Police tout 268 arrests, 80 recovered guns during 6-month long 'Operation Ceasefire'

Before You Leave, Check This Out