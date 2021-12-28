Police asking for surveillance footage after man found shot to death at Beaumont gas station

Anyone with video that could assist in the case is asked to email pd.persons@beaumonttexas.gov.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community's help regarding a 2021 shooting that left a Beaumont man dead.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m. Beaumont Police found two victims inside of a car at the Citgo located at the 2000 block of S. Major Drive.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim, 25-year-old Beaumont resident Dexter Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Willowglen Road.

Detectives believe the suspects are two black males, who were possibly on foot before and after the shooting occurred, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On-going Homicide Investigation- 2100 Willowglen

BPD Detectives are requesting additional assistance from the public in the on-going Homicide Investigation of Dexter Anderson that occurred on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the following areas to check surveillance camera footage between the hours of 8:45-9:45 p.m. on 12/28/21:

Willowglen near Oak Dale

Willowglen near Mockingbird

Somerset near Monica

Somerset near J Hood

Somerset near Lombard

Detectives believe the suspects are two black males that were possibly on foot in the area prior to and after the homicide. Anyone with video that could assist in the case is asked to email it pd.persons@beaumonttexas.gov or call 409-880-3875.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.