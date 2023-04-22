Beaumont Police asking for help identifying, locating suspects after shooting leaves victim in critical condition

Officers are asking residents and business owners who live in the 100 block of East Florida Avenue to check surveillance video.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying and locating suspects in a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East Florida Avenue Saturday shortly before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a gunshot victim, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

The victim was taken to a Texas hospital in critical condition. At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released.

Officers are asking residents and business owners in the area to check surveillance video and report any suspicious activity to police. Anyone who has information that could lead to the location and identification of the suspects is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

