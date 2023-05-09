Beaumont Police asking for help after suspects open fire toward crowd of adults, children Friday

Witnesses told police passengers in three different vehicles leaned out of the windows and began shooting toward a crowd of people.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have released a picture of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a drive-by shooting that left two people injured.

The shooting happened Friday, May 5, 2023. Beaumont Police responded to the area of Regent Street and Jirou Street around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

When officers arrived, they found a scene that stretched down both Regent Street and Jirou Street with dozens of shell casings in the intersection and streets.

Witnesses told police passengers in three different vehicles leaned out of the windows and began shooting toward a crowd of people in the 2800 block of Jirou Street, according to the release. Children and adults were in the crowd at the time of the shooting.

A man and woman were injured in the shooting, and numerous apartments were damaged.

Police found one of the victims at the scene, and Beaumont EMS took them to Christus St. Elizabeth to be treated for their injuries. The other victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth by a private vehicle.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a white pick-up truck, a white SUV and a white Chrysler 300. One of the vehicles was captured on video surveillance in the area.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle or who has information on the investigation to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

