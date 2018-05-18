The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding out who was responsible for a device that detonated at a Beaumont church as well as a device that was found a Beaumont Starbucks.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On April 26 and May 10, two devices were discovered by the Beaumont Police Department; the second device caused damage at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Our law enforcement officers and police staff all take this investigation very seriously and we are working tirelessly with our allied partners to protect the citizens of our community.

Keeping everyone safe is our shared and number one priority. Thankfully, to date no one has been injured.

Please know we are deploying every resource available to ensure this situation does not escalate to mirror the recent events of Austin.

We deem these events to pose a credible threat. At this point we are exploring all avenues of the investigation.

Part of the challenge is to determine whether the person or persons responsible for these devices has any specific connection to the places where the devices were located or a vendetta against specific members of our community.

We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our city safe. We are asking everyone to please remain vigilant for suspicious or unusual packages and to pay attention to events and persons around you.

To date, we have received numerous tips regarding this investigation, and multiple Law Enforcement agencies are involved. Every lead will be thoroughly investigated.

Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and help.

You do have the option to remain anonymous when providing assistance to this investigation.

Future updates regarding this investigation will be posted on the Beaumont Police Facebook and press release pages.

