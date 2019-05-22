BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying robbery suspects after EZ Pawn on College Street was robbed on May 19.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun according to police.

After taking jewelry, the suspects fled in a black, four door newer model car according to police. The car may have been a Lincoln MKZ with paper plates.

If you recognize them, you are asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).