BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested a Beaumont man for the shooting death of 29-year-old Bradison Mims.

Bradison Mims was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

This is a photo of Mims with his newborn daughter.

The arrest comes after an incident on 1200 block of North Street.

Beaumont Police received a call at 2:41 regarding shots fired on North Street.

When Police got on scene they located the body of Bradison Mims, 29, who appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.

This happened right at the corner of North Street and Ewing Street.

Another murder took place in this location just five months ago but is not connect with today's incident.

Herbert Wayne Collins, a 38 year old Beaumont man, was arrested for shooting and killing Bradison Mims, a 29 year old Beaumont man. Collins was picked up in the 2400 block of Delaware around 4:30pm today.

According to Beaumont Police, Collins has been charged with murder.

At this time there is no motive to the shooting.

