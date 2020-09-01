BEAUMONT, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2, 2020.

A Beaumont woman was arrested after investigators say she fired gunshots in the air on New Year's Eve.

Officials say Sheena Pitre, 36, of Beaumont fired 14 shots in the air.

Police found out about a Facebook video allegedly showing Pitre's actions on January 1.

The video shows a woman firing a handgun into the air before turning to the camera. Investigators got an arrest warrant for Pitre, and say she's facing two charges, including a charge of deadly conduct.

She's now in the Jefferson County Jail.

