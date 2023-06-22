Beaumont Police arrest wanted man after brief car, foot chase Wednesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police arrested a wanted 19-year-old Beaumont man after he led them on a brief car and foot chase Wednesday night.
Jerrian Elam, 19, of Beaumont, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Officers attempted to stop the car Elam was traveling in at about 7:38 p.m. Wednesday at Brandon Ave and Pipkin Street.
Elam then ended up leading them on a brief pursuit in the car and then on foot.
Officers ended up setting up a perimeter and with the help of a K9 found Elam hiding under a house in the 2900 block of Amarillo St.
He was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery and deadly conduct according to police.
Two other young men in the car were also arrested for evading police.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
