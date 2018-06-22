Police have arrested two Beaumont teens they say may have attempted to break in to more than ten cars on the northwest side of the city.

Devonta Stoker,17, of Beaumont, and 15-year-old teen were both arrested early Friday morning after being found in possession of stolen property according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The 15-year-old's name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Friday, June 22, 2018 at approximately 1:44 am, Beaumont Police responded to a report of two suspicious individuals in the 6000 block of Marcus.

The two suspicious males were reportedly pulling on car door handles. One of the responding officers located the two males in the area of Highway 105 and Old Dowlen Road.

Both males were detained and were in possession of suspected stolen property.

An investigation into the matter indicated that the pair had attempted or committed upwards of ten auto-burglaries in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Stoker was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with Fail to ID and Two Counts of Auto-Burglary ( additional charges pending).

The juvenile was transported to Minnie Rodgers Juvenile Center.

