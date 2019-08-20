BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police arrested two more on Monday afternoon

Nayah Mayfield, 20, Xaiver Parrish and Martin Pettway have all been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jesse Rodriguez on Saturday.

Police arrested Martin Pettway earlier in the day Monday in connection with the homicide.

The shooting happened at Dowlen and Eastex near Parkdale Mall after a minor interaction at CiCis Pizza.

Beaumont Police Department spokesperson Haley Morrow said those arrested are expected to be charged with murder.

Mayfield is a Port Arthur woman and Xavier Parrish is from Groves.