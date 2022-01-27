Beaumont Police arrest suspect in connection with 2020 murder of Antonio Wilson

Throughout the investigation, officers believed more than one suspect is involved in the shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A murder suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Beaumont man is in police custody, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Detectives identified the suspect as Markeith Rashaad Morgan, 33, of Beaumont. He was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the 2020 homicide of Antonio Wilson.

Wilson, 32, of Beaumont, was killed in a shooting in Beaumont's North End on August 6, 2020. He was found in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Bedford Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The BPD Special Assignment Unit and the US Marshals Service arrested Morgan in the 2200 block of W. Virginia in Beaumont around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

He was taken to the Beaumont Police station where he was interviewed by detectives. Morgan is now behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to police.

Throughout the investigation, officers believed more than one suspect is involved in the shooting. Detectives are expecting more arrests in connection with the murder.

A year after Wilson's death, his family met with Beaumont Police with the hope of finding the suspects involved in the murder.

"I'm just asking that anybody that knows anything, if they would find it within their hearts to, and I pray that God touches their hearts where they would, come forward and say what they know. Don't be afraid to speak up. That's all I ask,” said mother of Antonio Wilson, Sharron Lowe.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the Crime Stopper's reward.

Full news release from the Beaumont Police Department...

Detectives obtained a Murder warrant for Markeith Rashaad Morgan, a 33 year old Beaumont resident. Morgan’s Murder warrant is in connection with the August 6, 2020 Homicide of Antonio Wilson, that occurred in the 5900 block of Bedford Drive. The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr., with a bond amount of $1,000.000.

At 2:00 pm, the BPD Special Assignmemt Unit, along with the US Marshals Service arrested Morgan in the 2200 block of W. Virginia. He was then transported to the Beaumont Police station where he was interviewed by Persons Detectives prior to being transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

This investigation is on-going and Detectives expect additional arrests to be forthcoming.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

