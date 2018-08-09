BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police made a second arrest Friday in the robbery of a convenience store and shooting of a clerk almost two weeks ago.

Darryl James Dodd, 34, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday in connection with the aggravated robbery of the Valero convenience store 1480 IH-10 East on August 25, 2018 according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Dodd is accused of robbing the gas station with two others and detectives believe he is the one that shot the clerk according to the release.

Just under 48 hours later police arrested Brandon Oneil Dodd, 33, of Beaumont, who was released from prison in May 2018, in connection with the robbery.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for a third suspect in the robbery.

The Beaumont Police "Special Assignment Unit" and ATF agents assisted in arresting Darryl Dodd according to the release.

Police have received many tips via Crime Stoppers during the investigation the release said.

