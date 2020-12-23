Beaumont Police arrest second man in connection with late November fatal shooting

He had been wanted along with another man in connection with the November 2020 murder.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the November murder of a man in Beaumont's north end.

Police announce in a Facebook post Wednesday that Joseph Gerard Matthews has been arrested.

Matthews had been wanted along with Deshaun Tremaine Manuel in connection with the November 22, 2020, shooting death of Jacoby Jackson, 25.

Manuel turned himself in four days after the crime.

Jackson's body was found in the street in the 1600 block of Glasshouse Street in Beaumont at about 3 a.m. that Sunday.

Another 20-year-old man was taken in a car to St. Elizabeth's hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and he was treated and released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.