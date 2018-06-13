A Beaumont Police officer, who spotted two teens breaking into a pickup truck early Wednesday morning, caught one after both attempted to run.

Jakarius Wilson, 17, of Beaumont, was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The second teen, who may go by the name "Trey," is described as being an African-American male, about 5'8" tall, weighing about 180 pounds and wearing red shorts the release said.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 3:55am, a Beaumont Police Officer was patrolling the 2300 block of North 21st Street.

He saw two males burglarizing a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. Both males attempted to flee but the officer was able to catch Jakarius Wilson, a 17 year old Beaumont resident.

The second male was was not apprehended. He is a black male, approximately 5’8, 180 lbs. He was wearing red shorts and may go by the name “Trey”.

Jakarius was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for Burglary of a Vehicle.

If you have information about the second auto burglar, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your cell phone.

ALL tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

