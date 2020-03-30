BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man was arrested after investigators say he hit a bicyclist and kept driving on Sunday.

Beaumont Police were called to the 5300 block of Delaware about the accident, where they found the victim unresponsive just after 9 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police they watched a vehicle hit the bicyclist before continuing to drive. Officers stopped found the suspect's vehicle near Eastex Freeway on Delaware.

The driver was identified as Jason Lynn McKnight according to police. McKnight was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked for accident involving personal injury or death.

The victim was taken to a Houston hospital with critical injuries.

