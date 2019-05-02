BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman for more than six hours,raping and shooting her before she escaped and called police Tuesday morning.

Morris Joseph Broussard, 48, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

Police were called to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Milam Street at about 9:30 a.m. but when officers arrived they could not find the victim but did find Broussard at the home police said.

Shortly after police received the call a woman showed up at Baptist Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound according to police.

Police say Broussard held the woman from about 3 a.m. until about 9:30 a.m. when she escaped from Broussard and called police.

It is unclear if the victim knew her attacker according to police.