BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a man they say was part of an aggravated robbery.

Marquez Green, 22, was arrested in Beaumont's West End in the 1000 block of Pinchback. Green is from Beaumont.

He was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant, and police believe he's been involved in several robberies over the past few months.

Officers took Green to the Jefferson County jail on Thursday evening around 6:15.

