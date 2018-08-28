Beaumont Police have made an arrest of a suspect involved in Saturday nights gas station aggravated robbery.

According to a press release, Brandon O'Neil Dodd, 33, was arrested Monday night for his role in the robbery but police say they are still searing for 2 other suspects.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

Over the weekend, Beaumont Police Detectives investigated several leads from Crime Stoppers Tips in reference to the Aggravated Robbery that occurred Saturday night at the Valero, located at 1480 IH-10 E, in which a clerk was shot and critically injured.

In the late night hours of Monday, August 27, 2018, Detectives obtained an Aggravated Robbery Arrest Warrant for Brandon O Neil Dodd, a 33 year old Beaumont resident, who was just released from Prison in May of this year.

Dodd, was taken to BPD to speak with Detectives prior to being transported to the Jefferson County Jail & booked in for his warrant.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also message the Beaumont Police Facebook Page via private message.

Additional arrests are expected.

*****Original Press Release*****

On Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:42 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 1480 IH-10 E (Valero) in reference to a Robbery in Progress, in which it was being reported that a victim was shot.

Officers were on scene within 3 minutes of receiving the call, however the suspects had already fled the area on foot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 3 black male suspects approached an employee in the parking lot of the business and forced him back inside the store at gunpoint.

Once inside the store one of the suspects jumped the front counter and demanded money from the clerk.

As the 3 suspects were fleeing the store, one of the suspects shot the store clerk.

The clerk was transported to a local hospital where he is still listed in critical condition.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from the store and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for this crime.

– Suspect #1 is described as a LEFT HANDED, black male, thin build, medium height wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, dark colored pants with “stonewash” down the front legs of the pants as well as designer holes. Suspect 1 was also wearing a red sock with white stripes on his right foot and a white sock on his left foot with black slides- Armed with a handgun.

– Suspect #2 is described as a RIGHT HANDED, black male, thin build, medium height wearing a pink hoodie with the word “GAP” across the front, gray basketball shorts, and black and white ankle socks with Michael Jordan slides. Suspect 2 also had a white shirt or bandana around his face- Armed with a handgun.

– Suspect #3 is described as a black male, medium build, taller than Suspects #1 & #2, wearing a black tank top, with dark blue jean shorts with “stonewash”/ white spots all over the shorts, a white belt, and black tennis shoes possibly with red shoelaces. Suspect 3 used a white shirt to put on top of his head and appears to have been wearing a black do rag. Suspect 3 has tattoos on his chest, shoulders, and possibly down his biceps. He also appears to have a tattoo on his left cheek.

Detectives believe that there were several witnesses who left the area prior to Police arrival. If you were a witness of this crime please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

Furthermore, if you are able to identify these suspects please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

You may also send suspect information to the Beaumont Police Facebook Page via private message or make an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit your tip.

Beaumont Police Detectives know that someone can identify these suspects and are urging the public to share these images and help Police get these dangerous criminals off of the street before someone else is injured.

