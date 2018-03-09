BEAUMONT — A 42-year-old Beaumont man is in jail charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault after two young girls were kidnapped early Monday.

A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department told 12News the suspect, who knew the victim’s mother, took the girls, ages 10 and 14, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday from their home in Beaumont. The girl’s mother had reason to believe the suspect, identified as Alfred Marqueal Smith, had taken them. She tried to reach him by phone, but he did not answer. She also tried calling her oldest daughter’s phone, but she did not answer.

Smith later called the victim’s mother. She said Smith admitted to her that he had kidnapped her daughters. She said he told her he would return them to a safe place and would turn himself.

Numerous Beaumont officers spent hours trying to find the girls. Shortly after 6 a.m., officers received word that the girls had been found at Smith’s sister's home. Both victims were taken to CHRISTUS Hospital – St. Elizabeth to be treated for sexual assault. CPS was called to the hospital.

Police found Smith in front of the Empire Club located at 2550 IH10 East. He was arrested and questioned by detectives.

Smith is at the Jefferson County jail. He is charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault. He is held on $500,000.

