BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police have arrested one man who attacked and robbed a man at a Waffle House early Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the restaurant on Dowlen Road.

The suspect and another man were involved in a dispute at an undisclosed location earlier and suspect saw the other man at the Waffle House.

He then went to the restaurant to confront the other man according to Beaumont Police.

The confrontation escalated into a fight and the suspect ended up robbing the man before leaving the scene in a silver car according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.