Man arrested following brief chase with Beaumont Police, drugs found scattered on road

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a man for possession of controlled substances after a brief car chase.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m. officers were called to the 2600 block of North St. because of shots fired.

As they arrived, officers observed a white Chevrolet pickup truck fleeing the scene. The truck was operated by 21-year-old Beaumont man Federico Rodriguez according to Beaumont police.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Rodriguez continued to flee. After a brief chase, Rodriguez crashed into another vehicle at Calder and 7th.

When the cars crashed, it caused a quantity of assorted narcotics within Rodriguez' truck to become scattered about the roadway according to the police.

Officers arrested him at the scene, then firearms and more narcotics were located inside his truck.

During this time, additional officers were following up on the shots fired call at the residence on North, looking for victims as well as other suspects. During this investigation, a narcotics search warrant was conducted and additional narcotics and guns were located and seized.

The items seized according to Beaumont Police:

18 lbs of marijuana

2g Percocet

39 grams of Oxycodone

11g Adderal

5.3 oz synthetic marijuana

1 bottle of promethazine

29 grams of cocaine

6803 grams of psych mushroom products

20,677 grams of THC products (vapes gummies)

3 handguns (1 stolen)

1 shotgun

$8,000 in US Currency

Rodriguez was charged with deadly conduct, evading, possession of controlled substances, and unlawful carrying of weapons.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.