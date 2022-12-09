Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

Officers found about three kilos of cocaine, some marijuana and $5,500 in cash during the traffic stop.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.

Officers "initiated an investigation" during the traffic stop and found about three kilos of cocaine, some marijuana and $5,500 in cash the release said.

They did not specify how much marijuana they found.

Howard was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Read the complete Beaumont Police Department news release...

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835.

During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, and approximately $5,500 in U.S. currency.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Lenord Howard, a 33 year old Franklin, Louisiana man was placed under arrest, transported to Jefferson County Jail and booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance.