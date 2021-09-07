43-year-old man charged with aggravated sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Victor Manuel Carrillo-Ramirez is being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $500 thousand bond, according to officials.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police recently arrested a 43-year-old man for the aggravated sexual assault of a female minor.

Victor Manuel Carrillo-Ramirez was arrested Friday, July 9, just before 10 p.m., and later charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $500 thousand bond, according to officials.

Beaumont Police responded to a call that came in about the assault Friday, July 9, at the 300 block of Pine St., in Beaumont, Texas.

After the call was made, officers at the scene determined that the Ramirez fled from the scene on foot, according to an arrest affidavit. After searching, officers located Ramirez at the corner of Pine and Mulberry.

As a condition of Ramirez' bonds, officials also ordered him to wear a GPS ankle monitor, remain in Jefferson County and have no contact with the victim.

