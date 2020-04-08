Beaumont Police arrest 2 in Monday night robbery, stabbing

The victim drove himself to the hospital and is in critical condition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One man is in critical condition and two others are behind bars after a Monday night stabbing at a Beaumont convenience store.

Beaumont Police arrested two Beaumont men on aggravated robbery charges after they allegedly stabbed a man just before 11:30 p.m. in the city’s north end according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Lawrence Philips, 27, and Kevin Woods, 34, both of Beaumont, are being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on the charges.

Police were called after a man was robbed and stabbed at Ace’s Drive-In at 2008 Magnolia Street in Beaumont.

The victim, who told police the two men robbed him and tried to steal his truck as he pulled into the business, drove himself to the hospital the release said.

During their investigation officers realized after watching security camera video the crime that one of the suspects, Kevin Woods, was still at the scene.

Woods was arrested there and Phillips was arrested not far from the scene police said.

A jailer confirmed to 12News that both Woods and Phillips are still in the jail but said she did not yet have any bond information for them.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.