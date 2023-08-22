Beaumont Police looking for armed scooter-riding robber

Police say they believe he may still be riding the scooter and hanging around local hotels

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a robber riding an electric scooter after they say he held up a person at gunpoint at a Beaumont motel earlier this month.

On Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, at about 2 a.m. police say the man rode up on a scooter to a person in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Interstate 10 and stole their phone and cash at gunpoint according to a Facebook post by Beaumont Police.

Police say he then "scooted off into the night."

The scooter riding robber is described as a man carrying a black backpack who is about 20-30-years-old with a scruffy beard and short hair. In a photo released by police he appears to be wearing a white t-shirt, ball cap, dark colored shorts and white athletic shoes.

Police say they believe he may still be riding the scooter and hanging around local motels

If you know him or where he is police ask that you call them at (409) 832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.