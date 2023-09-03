Beaumont police are searching for the suspect of a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Marhargane Ilesha Broussard, committed a drive-by shooting targeting her family members.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2500 block of Pine Sunday afternoon

On September 3, 2023 around 2:00 p.m. officers arrived at the location. They located two gunshot victims and both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Marhargane Ilesha Broussard, a 20-year-old Beaumont woman, committed a drive-by shooting targeting her family members according to Beaumont Police.

Detectives have obtained three arrest warrants for Broussard. Two for aggravated assault family violence and one for deadly conduct.

If you have information on Broussard's whereabouts, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

From a Beaumont Police Facebook post:

BPD Detectives Searching for Family Violence Drive-by Shooting Suspect. On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:57 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 2500 block of Pine in reference to a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived they located two gunshot victims both of which were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as MARHARGANE ILESHA BROUSSARD, a 20 year old Beaumont resident, committed a drive-by shooting at the location targeting her family members. Detectives have obtained 3 arrest warrants for Broussard (2 Aggravated Assault Family Violence and 1 Deadly Conduct). If you have information on Broussard's whereabouts, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You may also submit a tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.