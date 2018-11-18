Beaumont Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect in a forgery case.

A man cashed a forged check at the Market Basket store at Eastex Freeway and Highway 105. The check was written out in the amount of $482.64.

The man presented a fraudulent ID when he cashed the check, police said. The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and about 5'10" tall. He was wearing a knit cap over his hair at the time.

If anyone has information about this or other crimes, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. Beaumont Police said that you do not have to give your name, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

