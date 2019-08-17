BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for these suspects after a shooting that happened underneath the Eastex Freeway overpass at Dowlen Road Saturday evening.

The Dowlen Road intersection at Eastex Freeway was closed to traffic in both directions after the shooting happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m.

Police told 12News on scene the incident stemmed from a disturbance inside CiCi's Pizza, and it carried into the parking lot.

The victim was shot near the underpass on Dowlen Road and Eastex Freeway.

The man was transported to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in critical condition.

Beaumont Police is asking for help finding the suspect or suspects responsible. If you have any information call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS (8477).

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

