Beaumont police are investigating the theft of $45K worth of wire stolen from Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas

2600 feet of wire was stolen to strip it of copper. The theft was discovered on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday October 3, 2023 it was discovered that 2600 feet of wire was stolen from Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas.

The nonprofit volunteer organization posted a message to their Facebook account.

The Facebook post claims that the wire was stolen to strip it of copper and sell for money.

The President of Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas Laura Childress told 12News the theft happened at their float barn at 500 S 4th Street in Beaumont.

The stolen wires are used to provide power to vendors, booths and floats during Mardi Gras. This theft jeopardizes the future of the upcoming festival.

"This is especially devastating for several reasons. We are a nonprofit that supports charities in our community and have no employees to help us with repairs, as we are a volunteer organization," the Facebook post said.

The loss is estimated to be $45,000.

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the theft.

Childress said that they don't have security cameras currently, but they will be installing some soon.

Someone cut through a lock to get into the box where the cord was stored according to Childress.

Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas is asking that if anyone has materials, specifically 4/4 SO cord, that they would like to donate or trade for sponsorship, please do so.

They are also asking for help from electricians, if you are or know someone who is, contact the nonprofit on their Facebook page.

Childress is asking anyone nearby with cameras to check their footage.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.