BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested Wednesday morning on an Alabama robbery warrant when police officers were called about possible shots being fired on Goliad Street.

Officers did not find a shooter or shooting victim, but spoke with 30-year-old George Broussard, who they found was wanted in Alabama according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

During the investigation, officers found that Broussard had an active robbery warrant in Alabama according to the spokesperson.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher someone was shooting.

Broussard is held in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama.